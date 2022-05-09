7-Eleven, FamilyMart start selling discounted rapid COVID tests

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's four convenience store chains, as well as supermarket chains and retailers all began selling discounted rapid antigen test kits on Monday (May 9).

Convenience stores

Uni-President Enterprises Corp (統一企業) stated in a press release on Sunday (May 8) that nearly 2,700 7-Eleven stores and 210 Cosmed outlets in Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan will begin selling Abbott's Panbio rapid antigen tests for COVID at 10 a.m. on Monday. Each store is allotted 50 kits at a price of NT$180 (US$6) each and are limited to one kit per person, per day while supplies last.

FamilyMart on Sunday evening stated that 2,000 stores in Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan will also be selling the Panbio rapid self-tests for the same price and single per person limit at 10 a.m. on Monday. It stated that the number of test kits available each day will depend on the quota provided by the government and stocks on hand.

Taiwan's other two major convenience store chains, Hi-Life and OK Mart, also began selling the same test kit brand at the NT$180 price. OK Mart is selling the test kits at 410 stores in Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan.

Supermarkets

As for supermarkets, Carrefour and a.mart are also selling rapid test kits. Single-use rapid antigen test kits made by Taiwan's Eternal Materials Co. are being sold at a.mart for a price of NT$180 each.

Carrefour is selling FORA/VTRUST and Roche branded kits. Single test kits are selling for NT$200, while packets of five tests can be purchased for NT$975.

PX Mart started selling the Panbio kits at 10 a.m. on Monday for NT$180 each at 383 stores in northern Taiwan. Like the convenience stores, each branch is limited to 50 test kits and customers may only buy one while they remain in stock.

Retailers

The retailer Watsons on Sunday announced that it will start selling 14,000 newly procured Panbio test kits on Monday in Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan. They will also be sold at a discounted price of NT$180, from the original NT$200, with a limit of one per customer.

At 7 a.m. on Monday, Simple Mart also began selling the Panbio test kits for NT$180 at 504 stores in the northern Taiwan area. Like other chains, kits are limited to one per person while supplies last.