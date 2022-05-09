Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China,' lack of support for independence

Unclear whether modifications reflect change in US stance on 'one China' policy, Taiwan sovereignty

  318
By Keoni Everington
2022/05/09 11:00
Text in old version stating that Taiwan is part of China and that US does not support Taiwan independence. (US State Department screenshot)

Text in old version stating that Taiwan is part of China and that US does not support Taiwan independence. (US State Department screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. State Department last week changed the wording on its U.S.-Taiwan relations page to delete reference to Taiwan as being part of China and removed a statement disavowing Taiwan independence.

According to the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine, as recently as May 3, the U.S. State Department fact sheet on bilateral relations with Taiwan stated that like the 1972 Shanghai Communique, the 1979 U.S.-P.R.C. Joint Communique severing ties with Taipei in favor of Beijing, acknowledged the "Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China." The fact sheet was dated Aug. 31, 2018 during the Trump administration.

In addition, the webpage stated the U.S. "does not support Taiwan independence." In July of last year, the White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said that the U.S. supports a strong "unofficial relationship" with Taiwan but that "we do not support Taiwan independence."

In November last year, President Joe Biden could be clearly heard saying to reporters "it's independent. It makes its own decisions," in reference to Taiwan. This statement quickly generated controversy because the U.S. has never officially stated its stance on whether it considers Taiwan to be an independent nation or not.

One hour later, a reporter asked Biden to clarify if U.S. policy had changed since he used the word "independence" when describing Taiwan. Biden denied that his comment meant recognition of Taiwan independence and said that it meant "They have to decide — Taiwan, not us. We are not encouraging independence."

On May 5 of this year, the State Department created a new version of the U.S.-Taiwan relations fact sheet. In this new version, reference to the 1979 joint communique has been greatly diminished in a statement that simply points out that the U.S. 'one China' policy is "guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three U.S.-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances."

A sentence that had stated the U.S. "does not support Taiwan independence" has been completely removed. A new sentence has been added that acknowledges that although the U.S. does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, "we have a robust unofficial relationship as well as an abiding interest in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

It is not immediately clear if these modifications represent a change in the U.S. 'one China' policy and stance on Taiwan's sovereignty. The State Department has yet to respond to a request for comment on the fact sheet changes.
One China policy
Taiwan independence
Taiwan sovereignty
US State Department
US-Taiwan relations
Taiwan-US ties

RELATED ARTICLES

CCP's 'historical claim' over Taiwan refuted by Mao Zedong, says Dutch ex-diplomat
CCP's 'historical claim' over Taiwan refuted by Mao Zedong, says Dutch ex-diplomat
2022/05/06 18:57
What does Ukraine mean for Taiwan?
What does Ukraine mean for Taiwan?
2022/05/03 11:30
‘Slanderous, harmful': MOFA slams misleading reports of forced Boeing sale
‘Slanderous, harmful': MOFA slams misleading reports of forced Boeing sale
2022/04/28 14:36
Taiwan's foreign ministry hits back at China's claim post-war treaty illegitimate
Taiwan's foreign ministry hits back at China's claim post-war treaty illegitimate
2022/04/27 13:00
Majority of Taiwanese now want independence amid Ukraine war
Majority of Taiwanese now want independence amid Ukraine war
2022/04/26 17:08