Vancouver 1, Toronto FC 0

By Associated Press
2022/05/09 06:21
Toronto FC 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Vancouver, Ricketts, 1 (Cavallini), 90th minute.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Gregory Ranjitsingh, Quentin Westberg; Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Cody Cropper.

Yellow Cards_O'Neill, Toronto FC, 11th; Kerr, Toronto FC, 45th+1; Cavallini, Vancouver, 71st.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Alain Ruch.

Lineups

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Kadin Chung (Jordan Perruzza, 46th), Lukas MacNaughton, Shane O'Neill (Paul Rothrock, 90th+4), Luca Petrasso; Michael Bradley, Alejandro Pozuelo, Kosi Thompson; Jesus Jimenez, Deandre Kerr (Steffen Yeates, 85th), Jayden Nelson (Ayo Akinola, 86th).

Vancouver_Thomas Hasal (Cody Cropper, 70th); Javain Brown, Erik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Sebastian Berhalter (Michael Baldisimo, 85th), Ryan Gauld, Russell Teibert; Deiber Caicedo (Tosaint Ricketts, 85th), Cristian Dajome (Ryan Raposo, 70th), Brian White (Lucas Cavallini, 70th).