Caps' Kuznetsov, Stars' Benn fined $5,000 for high sticking

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington's Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jamie Benn of Dallas were fined $5,000 Sunday for high sticking on a pair of incidents that didn't get penalized during their games.

Kuznetsov's play against Florida's Noel Acciari came in the first period of the Capitals' 6-1 victory in Game 3 Saturday, which put Washington up 2-1 in the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Benn's infraction against Calgary's Andrew Mangiapane was in the middle of the second period of the Stars' 4-2 victory in Game 3. Dallas leads the Western Conference first-round series 2-1.

Both fines were the maximum allowed under the labor agreement. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports