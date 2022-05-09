MATCHDAY: Roma and Fiorentina meet in hunt for European spot

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

Roma travels to Fiorentina with both sides looking for points in their bids to ensure European soccer next season. Roma is in sixth place in Serie A and has three more points than Fiorentina. José Mourinho’s Roma also has another possible route into Europe after beating Leicester 1-0 on Thursday to progress to the Europa Conference League final 2-1 on aggregate. That was Roma’s first win in five matches. Fiorentina goes into the Italian league game on an even more miserable streak, having lost its past four matches in all competitions.

___

