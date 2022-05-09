Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MATCHDAY: Roma and Fiorentina meet in hunt for European spot

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/09 02:59
MATCHDAY: Roma and Fiorentina meet in hunt for European spot

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

Roma travels to Fiorentina with both sides looking for points in their bids to ensure European soccer next season. Roma is in sixth place in Serie A and has three more points than Fiorentina. José Mourinho’s Roma also has another possible route into Europe after beating Leicester 1-0 on Thursday to progress to the Europa Conference League final 2-1 on aggregate. That was Roma’s first win in five matches. Fiorentina goes into the Italian league game on an even more miserable streak, having lost its past four matches in all competitions.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-09 04:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Pregnant COVID patient, premature baby die in New Taipei hospital
Pregnant COVID patient, premature baby die in New Taipei hospital
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Exclusive: Philippine students at Taiwan university working grueling, full-time factory 'internships'
Exclusive: Philippine students at Taiwan university working grueling, full-time factory 'internships'
Taiwan confirms 44,294 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan confirms 44,294 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Name and shame policy has no place in free and democratic Taiwan
Name and shame policy has no place in free and democratic Taiwan
Taiwan Pizza Hut ad for Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza leaked
Taiwan Pizza Hut ad for Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza leaked