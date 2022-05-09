Alexa
Plate umpire Ron Kulpa hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game

By Associated Press
2022/05/09 01:21
Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez checks on home plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball...
Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa is tended to after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and t...
Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa leaves the game after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox an...

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez checks on home plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball...

Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa is tended to after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and t...

Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa leaves the game after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox an...

BOSTON (AP) — Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave Sunday’s White Sox-Red Sox game at Fenway Park in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask.

Kupla got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago’s Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground. Trainers from both teams rushed out, Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez turned to help and the rest of the umpiring crew came to the plate.

After sitting for a bit, Kupla stood up, chatted with Boston’s trainer briefly and walked off on his own. He was replaced behind the plate by first-base umpire Marty Foster after a 20-minute delay and the game resumed with a three-man crew.

Chicago leads 3-0.

