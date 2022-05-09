Sevilla scores very late to salvage draw at Villarreal

MADRID (AP) — Jules Koundé scored deep into stoppage time as Sevilla salvaged a 1-1 draw at Villarreal to move closer to securing one of the Champions League places in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The result kept Sevilla in third place with three rounds to go. It is four points ahead of fourth-place Atlético Madrid, which hosts champion Real Madrid later Sunday.

Sevilla moved seven points in front of fifth-place Real Betis, the Seville city rival that lost 2-1 to second-place Barcelona on Saturday.

Koundé found the net five minutes into stoppage time after getting to a loose ball inside the area in one of the last plays of the game. Sevilla goalkeeper Bono also was in the area trying to score the equalizer.

Villarreal, coming off elimination from the Champions League after a home loss to Liverpool on Tuesday, had opened the scoring with Giovani Lo Celso in the 86th.

It was the second consecutive winless game for Unai Emery's team, which stayed in seventh place.

“We suffered a lot,” Koundé said. “It was an important goal that gives us a point in a complicated field after we didn't play well. We know how important it is to stay in the Champions League places. We have to lock that spot as soon as we can.”

Koundé's goal came in Sevilla's only second shot on target at the La Cerámica Stadium.

RAYO SAFE

Rayo Vallecano mathematically secured its position in the first division with a 0-0 draw at Getafe.

Radamel Falcao was a second-half substitute for midtable Rayo, which had returned to the top flight this season after two consecutive years in the second division.

Getafe is not yet out of danger of being demoted for the first time since 2016. It sits in 15th place, five points above the relegation zone.

