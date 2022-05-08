Alexa
Red Sox scratch Wacha, put him on IL; Houck starts instead

By Associated Press
2022/05/08 23:39
Boston Red Sox's Michael Wacha pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP ...
Boston Red Sox's Tanner Houck delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Bost...

Boston Red Sox's Tanner Houck delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Bost...

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox right-hander Michael Wacha has been scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox and placed on the 15-day injured list.

Manager Alex Cora said Wacha was feeling sore on left his side after his last bullpen session.

“(Saturday) we had an MRI and everything was clean,” Cora said. “We’re just going to be smart about it. Hopefully, he can continue to progress, get on the mound and be ready for (his next start).”

About an hour after Cora’s media session, the team decided to put Wacha on the injured list with what was described as “left intercostal irritation."

Right-hander Tyler Danish was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to fill his roster spot.

The 30-year-old Wacha (3-0, 1.38 ERA) signed a one-year, $7 million deal during spring training. He has been one of the team’s best starters, allowing two or fewer runs and going five-plus innings in each of his last four starts.

Right-hander Tanner Houck (2-2, 5.14) will take his place against Chicago lefty Dallas Keuchel (1-3, 8.40).

Last-place Boston (10-18) enters having lost four straight and 13 of 17.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

