WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Connecticut
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
New York 81, Connecticut 79
Atlanta 66, Dallas 59
Los Angeles at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.