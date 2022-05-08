Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/08 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000
New York 1 0 1.000
Washington 1 0 1.000
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Indiana 0 1 .000 1
Connecticut 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000
Las Vegas 1 0 1.000
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1
Dallas 0 1 .000 1

___

Saturday's Games

New York 81, Connecticut 79

Atlanta 66, Dallas 59

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.