Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

National League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/08 22:01
National League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 19 9 .679 _
Miami 13 14 .481
Atlanta 13 16 .448
Philadelphia 11 15 .423 7
Washington 10 19 .345
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 9 .679 _
St. Louis 16 11 .593
Pittsburgh 11 15 .423 7
Chicago 9 17 .346 9
Cincinnati 4 23 .148 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 18 7 .720 _
San Diego 18 10 .643
Colorado 16 11 .593 3
San Francisco 15 12 .556 4
Arizona 14 14 .500

___

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 5, 2nd game

San Francisco 13, St. Louis 7

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game

Colorado 4, Arizona 1

Miami 8, San Diego 0

Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-2) at San Francisco (Wood 2-2), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-08 23:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Exclusive: Philippine students at Taiwan university working grueling, full-time factory 'internships'
Exclusive: Philippine students at Taiwan university working grueling, full-time factory 'internships'