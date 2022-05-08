Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/08 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 18 7 .720 _
Tampa Bay 18 10 .643
Toronto 17 12 .586 3
Baltimore 10 16 .385
Boston 10 18 .357
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 11 .607 _
Chicago 13 13 .500 3
Cleveland 13 14 .481
Kansas City 8 15 .348
Detroit 8 18 .308 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 18 11 .621 _
Houston 17 11 .607 ½
Seattle 12 16 .429
Texas 10 14 .417
Oakland 10 17 .370 7

___

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 1, Oakland 0

Toronto 8, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Toronto 2, 2nd game

Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 2

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 12:05 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Oakland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.