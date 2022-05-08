Thermal Printing Market Report 2022 Spotlighted Dominant Players – Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International, Seiko Epson Corporation

Global Thermal Printing Market Report Research:

Top Key Players of Thermal Printing Industry:

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

SATO Holdings Corporation

Star Micronics Co. Ltd.

Bixolon

Fujitsu Ltd.

Brother International Pvt. Ltd.

Toshiba TEC Corporation

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd

Key Segment Covered in the Thermal Printing Market Report:

Global Thermal Printing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of printer type:

Barcode Printers

Point of Sale (POS) Printers

Kiosk and Ticket Printers

RFID Printers

Segmentation on the basis of technology:

Thermal Transfer (TT)

Direct Thermal (DT)

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing and Industrial

Healthcare and Hospitality

Government

Others

Key Geographical Regions For Thermal Printing Market:

Region 1: North America( US, Canada)

Region 2: Europe( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Region 3: Asia Pacific( China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Region 4: Latin America( Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Region 5: Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa, Israel, Rest of MEA)

