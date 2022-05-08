Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/05/08 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 8, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;88;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;SW;7;84%;79%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;106;82;Not as hot;94;82;WNW;15;34%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;High clouds;77;56;WNW;7;41%;3%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;68;55;Mostly sunny;68;56;ENE;11;61%;3%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;61;43;Periods of sun;70;56;SE;6;54%;5%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;54;40;A passing shower;51;38;WNW;8;52%;82%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Inc. clouds;77;60;Showers around;68;56;SSW;6;67%;88%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;62;37;Breezy;69;49;E;16;27%;1%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, pleasant;80;59;Cloudy;75;62;S;7;69%;93%;1

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;73;56;Mostly sunny;75;55;N;9;38%;2%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;66;51;A p.m. shower or two;68;56;W;9;77%;78%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;86;63;Sunny and pleasant;89;66;E;8;21%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower and t-storm;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;SSE;5;73%;91%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;86;71;WSW;8;66%;74%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Morning t-storms;92;78;A couple of t-storms;88;78;SE;4;78%;90%;3

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm around;70;58;Partly sunny;71;59;WSW;6;58%;12%;9

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;55;46;Partly sunny, cool;64;46;SSW;11;48%;44%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable clouds;74;52;A t-storm around;77;54;NE;4;40%;45%;8

Berlin, Germany;More sun than clouds;66;44;Mostly sunny, nice;70;50;SE;6;48%;0%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;67;52;A little p.m. rain;66;53;SE;5;73%;82%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;82;61;Mostly sunny;81;59;ESE;9;60%;5%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;72;54;A shower in the p.m.;72;53;NNE;5;57%;57%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;66;45;Warm with sunshine;75;56;WSW;4;52%;3%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;69;42;Periods of sun;72;51;SE;6;56%;85%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;75;56;A t-storm around;73;53;ENE;4;48%;44%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;75;50;Some brightening;72;53;E;4;78%;1%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;82;66;A morning t-storm;84;66;NNE;6;45%;73%;5

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;68;57;High clouds;69;58;NE;11;52%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;88;71;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;NNE;8;13%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Rather cloudy;66;50;Mainly cloudy;66;50;NW;6;70%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;81;67;A couple of showers;80;69;SSE;3;69%;93%;4

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;85;High clouds, warm;100;85;S;7;66%;4%;11

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;62;55;Windy and warmer;72;64;S;19;59%;16%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;90;81;A thunderstorm;90;81;WSW;11;73%;88%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;63;43;Partly sunny;59;50;SSE;9;68%;2%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;78;68;Sunshine and nice;77;69;NNW;10;82%;4%;13

Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;99;73;Hot with some sun;98;74;S;14;55%;35%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;91;75;A t-storm around;89;75;S;10;71%;43%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy and hot;104;83;Hazy sun and hot;107;85;SE;6;29%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Increasingly windy;76;55;Mostly sunny;76;43;E;9;14%;10%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Becoming cloudy;95;81;A shower and t-storm;89;79;ESE;11;78%;96%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;An afternoon shower;90;73;S;4;65%;57%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;65;49;Showers around;60;48;SW;16;78%;98%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;90;62;Some sun, very warm;89;62;NNE;9;31%;100%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;69;61;Partly sunny, nice;71;63;E;11;64%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;84;77;A t-storm or two;87;78;SSE;7;80%;98%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;76;58;Lots of sun, nice;78;60;ENE;4;49%;4%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;73;ENE;7;73%;62%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;49;33;Some sun;52;40;WSW;11;51%;30%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;90;80;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;SE;9;69%;66%;8

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;73;A t-storm in spots;84;75;E;7;74%;88%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;73;ENE;16;54%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;102;79;Periods of sun;100;80;SW;9;29%;1%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;104;77;Mostly cloudy, hot;103;79;N;9;22%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;65;48;Mostly sunny;65;46;NE;13;66%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;95;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;E;8;71%;59%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;91;80;Sunny and very warm;98;83;N;10;35%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-shower in spots;65;46;Mostly sunny;68;46;SSW;6;52%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Some sun;81;61;Mostly cloudy;79;61;NW;7;27%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;91;81;Breezy in the p.m.;94;82;WSW;13;57%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;62;WNW;5;67%;53%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;105;81;Mostly sunny;105;81;NNE;11;6%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm around;70;53;Showers around;62;43;NNE;10;46%;68%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with a shower;87;77;A shower or two;88;75;NNE;14;58%;81%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;90;74;A t-storm around;92;73;SW;5;67%;87%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;96;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;ESE;19;76%;100%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;ENE;4;76%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;60;28;Mostly sunny, mild;60;31;E;10;27%;20%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;78;Mostly cloudy;88;77;SSW;6;73%;44%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;69;60;Decreasing clouds;67;59;SSE;7;78%;2%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, warm;85;58;Periods of sun, warm;85;56;NNW;7;46%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;63;44;Mainly cloudy;70;57;SSW;10;56%;10%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;52;Lots of sun, cool;68;50;SE;8;39%;4%;11

Luanda, Angola;Some sun;88;76;Turning sunny, nice;86;76;SSW;8;72%;10%;8

Madrid, Spain;Warm with sunshine;79;53;Periods of sun, warm;81;56;NE;4;43%;2%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;91;83;A morning t-storm;92;84;W;17;66%;83%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;ENE;3;83%;90%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, warm;96;80;Partly sunny, warm;98;80;E;7;46%;27%;13

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in spots;60;50;Partly sunny;61;44;ENE;6;73%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;83;58;A t-storm around;83;58;ESE;7;26%;41%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;89;77;Mostly sunny;85;74;NNE;10;57%;28%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A shower;63;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;33;N;9;44%;3%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;93;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;82;SW;12;67%;65%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;High clouds;70;55;E;5;80%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and milder;64;44;Mostly sunny;71;50;NE;4;33%;0%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;64;44;Turning cloudy;51;41;WNW;4;53%;19%;5

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;85;Partly sunny;92;85;W;11;72%;4%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;79;60;A t-storm around;79;60;NE;6;59%;55%;11

New York, United States;Breezy, morning rain;55;45;Breezy and warmer;64;50;NE;15;32%;0%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;81;55;Partly sunny;82;56;W;3;33%;3%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy this morning;50;32;Milder;57;37;NNW;10;46%;5%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;72;55;A couple of showers;69;54;NNE;5;44%;85%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;58;42;Mostly cloudy;61;48;S;10;42%;26%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and milder;66;39;Mostly cloudy;71;43;ESE;9;35%;0%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;86;77;A passing shower;86;79;ESE;10;73%;88%;7

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;A couple of t-storms;88;77;NW;5;80%;91%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;86;74;Some sun, a shower;86;74;E;7;71%;82%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;72;51;Warm with sunshine;77;58;N;4;52%;2%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;SSE;7;66%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;SSW;5;76%;82%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;91;77;A t-storm around;91;77;NNE;10;73%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Abundant sunshine;92;67;A morning shower;93;69;SE;7;48%;44%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;70;48;Sunshine, pleasant;70;48;ESE;4;45%;5%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;67;41;Warmer with some sun;78;46;W;4;40%;0%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;72;52;A little p.m. rain;70;54;SW;8;67%;89%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;80;55;Partly sunny, warm;84;59;E;7;55%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;85;73;Brief a.m. showers;84;73;S;8;72%;86%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;56;43;A little rain;51;36;NNE;12;69%;85%;3

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;53;37;Partly sunny;54;38;SE;7;44%;8%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;77;67;Mostly sunny;77;64;ENE;6;69%;27%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;95;71;Hazy sunshine;97;75;ENE;7;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;74;52;A stray thunderstorm;74;50;NNW;7;65%;43%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;49;40;Partly sunny;51;40;WNW;5;41%;78%;5

San Francisco, United States;A shower in places;58;48;A passing shower;58;47;WNW;14;54%;83%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;82;63;A couple of t-storms;81;63;ENE;7;75%;90%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;87;76;A shower or two;87;75;SE;10;72%;82%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;76;66;A couple of t-storms;76;67;SSW;6;88%;91%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;83;63;Nice with some sun;82;63;ENE;8;19%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds breaking;62;43;Partly sunny;67;44;SSW;3;56%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;87;73;A morning shower;87;73;NW;4;78%;77%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and clouds, warm;84;53;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;53;N;6;50%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;A shower in places;53;41;Cloudy with a shower;55;43;SSW;7;68%;89%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;68;53;Mostly sunny;79;56;NNW;3;35%;0%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;77;61;Cloudy;73;63;ESE;8;51%;66%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;87;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;ESE;9;72%;85%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;71;44;Clouds and sun;71;46;SE;7;44%;3%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;85;76;A stray shower;86;77;E;11;68%;55%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;54;37;Partial sunshine;65;47;SSW;9;42%;5%;4

Sydney, Australia;Increasing clouds;67;57;A couple of showers;65;60;SE;9;75%;98%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A couple of t-storms;79;72;A stray thunderstorm;81;71;ENE;9;77%;55%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;48;41;Partial sunshine;52;43;SW;12;44%;20%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with sunshine;95;71;Very hot;97;65;NE;9;28%;66%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;55;46;Increasingly windy;64;48;NW;17;56%;26%;9

Tehran, Iran;Nice with some sun;78;57;Sunny and nice;75;61;WNW;10;24%;3%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;76;66;Breezy in the p.m.;79;66;NNW;11;37%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;78;53;A p.m. t-storm;78;53;ENE;6;52%;91%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in places;72;57;Rain and drizzle;61;54;N;9;79%;93%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;54;44;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;47;E;15;56%;0%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;69;59;Mostly sunny, nice;71;59;ENE;4;62%;7%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with some sun;71;57;Afternoon showers;70;56;NW;9;70%;100%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;75;29;A little a.m. rain;37;17;WNW;11;60%;67%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;52;41;Cloudy with a shower;54;45;SSE;5;58%;81%;3

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;69;51;A shower in the p.m.;73;51;N;6;56%;57%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SSE;3;63%;76%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;56;33;Mostly sunny, cool;55;34;N;8;50%;3%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;67;46;Mostly sunny;62;42;E;9;38%;1%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;65;61;Breezy with showers;65;54;S;18;86%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy showers;96;79;Thunderstorms;91;78;SE;9;71%;99%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Occasional rain;61;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;45;NNE;5;53%;91%;10

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-05-08 21:32 GMT+08:00

