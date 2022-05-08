Taiwan gifts Saint Lucia 2 smart classrooms

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan officially donated two smart classrooms to Saint Lucia on Saturday (May 7) in order to improve basic education and digital literacy in the Caribbean country.

Infrastructure minister Stephenson King; Shawn Edward, minister for education, sustainable development, innovation, science, technology, and vocational training; and Taiwanese Ambassador to Saint Lucia Chen Chia-yan (陳家彥) were all present at the unveiling ceremony for the new classroom at St. Joseph's Convent, located in northern Saint Lucia, CNA reported.

King thanked Taiwan for its long-term contributions to the Caribbean nation, including in public health, agriculture, education, social development, and infrastructure.

Edward encouraged students to make good use of the high-quality digital resources and opportunities provided by Taiwan to achieve more. He said he looks forward to cooperating with Taiwan on more projects in the future.

Chen said he hopes the multimedia equipment in the classes can strengthen teaching efforts in Saint Lucia and enhance the digital resilience of the local education system. He added that Taiwan will continue to cooperate with Saint Lucia in digital education and human resources to create an economic environment suitable for the future generation while at the same time expanding cooperation in Saint Lucia with the U.S. and other friendly countries.

The Taiwanese embassy in Saint Lucia said the new classrooms, one of which was opened on Friday (May 6), are part of the teaching development plan that Taiwan implemented in the country at the end of 2019, per CNA. The other smart classroom was donated to Vieux-Fort Comprehensive Secondary School in southern Saint Lucia.

Each classroom is equipped with a 65-inch interactive screen, sound insulation equipment, high-end cameras, and speakers, according to the embassy. This high-tech gear facilitates recording lectures for online classes, musical performances, video conferences, and real-time access to an interactive teaching platform, it added.