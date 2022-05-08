Taiwan confirms 44,294 local COVID cases, 12 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 44,294 local COVID-19 infections, 12 deaths, and 67 imported cases on Sunday (May 8).

According to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), the new local cases include 21,081 males and 23,200 females from under five to 99 years old, with 13 still under investigation.

New Taipei City recorded 17,948 cases, Taipei 8,213, Taoyuan 5,494, Taichung 2,358, Kaohsiung 2,010, Tainan 1,322, Keelung 1,310, Yilan County 884, Pingtung County 695, Hsinchu County 688, Hualien County 649, Changhua County 536, Hsinchu City 515, Yunlin County 398, Miaoli County 375, Nantou County 260, Taitung County 224, Chiayi County 205, Chiayi City 111, Penghu County 54, Kinmen County 28, and Lienchiang County 17.

The 12 deaths included five males and seven females aged between 60 and 99 who tested positive between April 18 and Thursday (May 5) and died between April 28 and Thursday (May 5). All 12 individuals had suffered severe symptoms, 11 had chronic disease, and six were unvaccinated.

The new imported cases include 33 males and 34 females ranging in age from younger than five to 59 and arriving in Taiwan between March 10 and Wednesday (May 7). They include three arrivals from Japan, one from Canada, and 63 still under investigation.

Taiwan’s total 357,271 coronavirus cases include 345,345 domestic cases and 11,872 imported ones. Three dozen came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 cases are still under investigation.

The 919 fatalities from the pandemic include 904 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 438 deaths and Taipei 337.