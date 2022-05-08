Ferreira scores in 2-0 Dallas win against Sounders

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesus Ferreira’s goal proved to be pivotal as Dallas picked up a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Ferreira put Dallas (5-1-4) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 65th minute. Ema Twumasi had an assist on the goal.

Dallas also got one goal from Paul Arriola.

Dallas outshot the Sounders (2-5-1) 18-4, with five shots on goal to zero for the Sounders.

Stefan Cleveland saved three of the five shots he faced for the Sounders.

Dallas plays on the road on Saturday against the LA Galaxy, while the Sounders will host Minnesota United on Sunday.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.