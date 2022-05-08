MAC blasts China for attempting to 'stir division' in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China should worry about its own citizens, many of whom are suffering under a lockdown, before it attempts to cause division in Taiwanese society, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Saturday (May 7).

The spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮), said that since COVID cases have skyrocketed in Taiwan over recent weeks, Taiwanese medical enterprises should negotiate for more rapid antigen test kits from Chinese companies. Beijing is willing to provide assistance, Zhu stated.

"We are very concerned about the lives and health of our compatriots on the island and hope that the epidemic will end as soon as possible and life return to normal," the Liberty Times quoted her as saying.

The MAC responded that Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) will follow the same regulations that it has since the Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) administration to acquire more test kits. The health ministry will continue to find legal sources for these and maintain stable prices as well as sufficient supply, the council added.

The MAC emphasized that Taiwanese are still free to eat, shop, travel, and celebrate Mother's Day. "We regret that the Chinese Communist Party wants to use the recent issue of Taiwan's rapid antigen test kits to stir division," it said.

The council said Taiwanese should take pity on those in China who are forced to undergo lockdowns.