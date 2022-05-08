Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hawaii wins NCAA volleyball title, sweeping Long Beach State

By Associated Press
2022/05/08 10:47
Hawaii wins NCAA volleyball title, sweeping Long Beach State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spyros Chakas had 14 kills and 16 1/2 points and Hawaii swept Long Beach State 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 on Saturday night to win its second straight NCAA men's volleyball title.

Hawaii (27-5), which also swept BYU last year in the final, hit at least .400 in each set.

Alex Nikolov had 20 kills. Spencer Oliver added 11 kills for Long Beach State.

LBSU (21-6) — which beat the Rainbow Warriors in four games to win its second straight championship in 2019 — hit .304 overall after hitting .355 in the first set.

Jakob Thelle had 31 assists and Dimitrios Mouchlias added 11 kills for Hawaii.

Updated : 2022-05-08 12:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan Pizza Hut ad for Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza leaked
Taiwan Pizza Hut ad for Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza leaked