Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

D.C. United 2, Houston 0

By Associated Press
2022/05/08 09:49
D.C. United 2, Houston 0

Houston 0 0 0
D.C. United 2 0 2

First Half_1, D.C. United, Fountas, 3 (Gressel), 35th minute; 2, D.C. United, Fountas, 4 (Smith), 43rd.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Rafael Romo.

Yellow Cards_Quintero, Houston, 45th+4; Russell Canouse, D.C. United, 55th; Carrasquilla, Houston, 88th; Durkin, D.C. United, 90th+3; Rodriguez, Houston, 90th+3.

Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Ben Pilgrim, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

___

Lineups

Houston_Steve Clark; Teenage Hadebe, Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker, Tyler Pasher (Thorleifur Ulfarsson, 66th), Zeca (Sam Junqua, 85th); Adalberto Carrasquilla, Griffin Dorsey (Corey Baird, 66th), Matias Vera (Thiago Fernandes, 84th); Sebastian Ferreira, Darwin Quintero (Memo Rodriguez, 67th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid (Rafael Romo, 49th); Steven Birnbaum, Julian Gressel (Drew Skundrich, 77th), Brendan Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines, Bradley Shaun Smith; Sofiane Djeffal (Chris Durkin, 67th), Edison Flores, Russell Canouse; Michael Estrada (Ola Kamara, 67th), Taxiarchis Fountas (Griffin Yow, 77th).

Updated : 2022-05-08 11:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan Pizza Hut ad for Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza leaked
Taiwan Pizza Hut ad for Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza leaked