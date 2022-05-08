MOFA reaffirms it's 'making every effort' to get Taiwan observer status at WHA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (May 7) it is cooperating with the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) to obtain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization's (WHO) annual World Health Assembly (WHA).

“Taiwan has demonstrated its professional medical and health capabilities through practical actions, actively combated its COVID epidemic, and has been recognized and affirmed by like-minded nations and the international community,” MOFA said in a press release. These reasons alone are enough for Taiwan to qualify for observer status, it added.

The ministry mentioned that U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Brian McKeon has urged World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to invite Taiwan to attend the WHA as an observer. Meanwhile, Japan's latest Blue Paper has reiterated Taiwan should be allowed to participate based on the premise that there should be no geographical gap in epidemic prevention, MOFA observed.

MOFA also noted the U.S. Congress has passed a bill that requires the secretary of state to formulate strategies to assist Taiwan in obtaining WHO observer status. The European Parliament and the national legislatures of Denmark, Latvia, Slovakia, and other nations have sent letters to the WHO and passed resolutions to express their solidarity with Taiwan, the ministry added.

MOFA expressed gratitude for the global support and pledged to continue working with the MOHW to urge allies and like-minded countries to push for Taiwan’s participation.

Additionally, MOFA said it released a short video titled “Sweetness of Friendship" on May 2 to show the fruits of Taiwan's contributions to overseas medical cooperation programs.