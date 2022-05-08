Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

MOFA reaffirms it's 'making every effort' to get Taiwan observer status at WHA

Foreign ministry says Taiwan's contributions to global health qualify it for participation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/08 10:55
WHA session. (WHO photo)

WHA session. (WHO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (May 7) it is cooperating with the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) to obtain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization's (WHO) annual World Health Assembly (WHA).

“Taiwan has demonstrated its professional medical and health capabilities through practical actions, actively combated its COVID epidemic, and has been recognized and affirmed by like-minded nations and the international community,” MOFA said in a press release. These reasons alone are enough for Taiwan to qualify for observer status, it added.

The ministry mentioned that U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Brian McKeon has urged World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to invite Taiwan to attend the WHA as an observer. Meanwhile, Japan's latest Blue Paper has reiterated Taiwan should be allowed to participate based on the premise that there should be no geographical gap in epidemic prevention, MOFA observed.

MOFA also noted the U.S. Congress has passed a bill that requires the secretary of state to formulate strategies to assist Taiwan in obtaining WHO observer status. The European Parliament and the national legislatures of Denmark, Latvia, Slovakia, and other nations have sent letters to the WHO and passed resolutions to express their solidarity with Taiwan, the ministry added.

MOFA expressed gratitude for the global support and pledged to continue working with the MOHW to urge allies and like-minded countries to push for Taiwan’s participation.

Additionally, MOFA said it released a short video titled “Sweetness of Friendship" on May 2 to show the fruits of Taiwan's contributions to overseas medical cooperation programs.
Taiwan
WHO
WHA
MOFA
COVID

RELATED ARTICLES

Pregnant COVID patient and premature baby die in Taiwan hospital
Pregnant COVID patient and premature baby die in Taiwan hospital
2022/05/07 20:40
Japanese delegation takes a look at PM Kishida's family home in Taiwan
Japanese delegation takes a look at PM Kishida's family home in Taiwan
2022/05/07 19:42
Taiwan dollar new favorite carry trade currency for forex traders
Taiwan dollar new favorite carry trade currency for forex traders
2022/05/07 18:37
Taiwan sends deputy health minister to WHA
Taiwan sends deputy health minister to WHA
2022/05/07 17:44
Europe Festival opens at Taipei's Huashan with focus on Ukrainian solidarity
Europe Festival opens at Taipei's Huashan with focus on Ukrainian solidarity
2022/05/07 17:19

Updated : 2022-05-08 11:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan Pizza Hut ad for Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza leaked
Taiwan Pizza Hut ad for Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza leaked