76ers fined $50,000 for Embiid injury status violation

By Associated Press
2022/05/08 07:11
NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers were fined $50,000 by the NBA on Saturday for violating league injury reporting rules in failing to disclose Joel Embiid’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner.

Embiid returned Friday night after missing the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Miami because of a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion. He had 18 points to help Philadelphia win 99-79 and cut it series deficit to 2-1.

Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

