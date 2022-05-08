Alexa
Abortion rights protesters rally in cities around US

By Associated Press
2022/05/08 06:53
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Abortion-rights protesters hold signs during demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washingt...
Anti-abortion protesters hold a demonstration across the street from the U.S. Supreme Court, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion sug...
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Abortion-rights protesters Greg Piteo, left, and Maeve Bradley, hold up signs during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme...
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Abortion-rights protesters hold signs during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washin...
Estephanie Ward gives Jannie Mitchell a hug after she shared her story about her children being seized in Philadelphia during a demonstration outside ...
Abortion-rights protesters hold a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the ...
Abortion-rights protesters hold signs and a flag in the rain during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washi...
Abortion-rights protesters hold signs during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion ...
An abortion-rights protester holds signs during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington. A draft opini...
Abortion-rights protesters pass along an ongoing art project called "Line up for Roe" by Dr. Katherine Westaway outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Sat...
Gov. J.B. Pritzker receives a hug during an abortion-rights rally in the Loop, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Chicago. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via A...
Abortion-rights activists react to an anti-abortion counterprotester, center foreground, who is screaming at them as they march along South Michigan A...
Abortion-rights activists react to an anti-abortion counterprotester, center foreground, who is screaming at them as they march along South Michigan A...
Abortion-rights activists scream at anti-abortion counterprotesters during an abortion-rights rally at Federal Plaza in the Loop, Saturday, May 7, 202...
Ushers hold hands while abortion-rights activists march during an abortion-rights rally in the Loop, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Chicago. (Pat Nabong/Ch...
An abortion-rights activist holds a hanger during a rally along North State Street in the Loop, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Chicago. Thousands attended ...
Morgan Killoren, 22, chants during an abortion-rights rally at Federal Plaza in the Loop, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Chicago. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-T...

CHICAGO (AP) — Abortion rights protesters rallied in cities around the United States on Saturday, vowing to fight to ensure that abortion remains a legal option for women nationwide.

Hundreds gathered in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and other cities days after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked to the public suggesting the court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. The draft opinion, which comes amid nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections, could change before the ruling is finalized in coming weeks.

“To think that, after all this time, people still want to control what women can do and our rights to make our personal healthcare decisions is just really outrageous,” Carole Levin, chair of Courts Matter Illinois, told WMAQ-TV during the rally in Chicago.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker attended the rally and vowed to protect reproductive rights in Illinois.

“I’m proud Illinois is an island for reproductive freedom in the Midwest,” he said. “Our shores remain open for any person left marooned by these extremist politicians.”

In the nation's capital, abortion rights protesters stood outside the Supreme Court, holding signs that said abortion is a human right, or “Abort the Court.” Protesters who oppose abortion demonstrated across the street.

In Atlanta, demonstrators carried signs in favor of abortion rights as they marched through that city's downtown and chanted, “Not the church and not the state, women must decide our fate.”

In Houston, thousands attended a reproductive rights rally headlined by Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running for Texas governor. Texas is one of several states that would automatically ban abortion, leaving no exceptions for rape or incest, if the high court overturns the nationwide right to abortion.

An investigation is underway to determine who leaked the Supreme Court draft opinion to Politico.

Updated : 2022-05-08 08:47 GMT+08:00

