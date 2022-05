Ukraine presses forward with Azovstal evacuations— live updates

Ukraine prepares to evacuate wounded people and medics out of Azovstal plant

Russian forces destroyed a museum in Ukraine

G7 leaders to hold video conference with Zelenskyy

German intelligence says pro-Moscow Victory Day rallies expected in Germany

Britain vows further military aid to Ukraine

Britain said it would provide an additional 1.3 billion pounds (€1.52 billion or $1.6 billion) in military support and aid to Ukraine, making the pledge ahead of a planned video conference by G7 leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.

The new pledge almost doubles Britain's previous spending commitments on Ukraine.

"Putin's brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine – it is also threatening peace and security across Europe," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

Britain said the additional spending on Ukraine would come from a reserve used by the government for emergencies.

The leaders of the G7 countries - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - will hold their virtual meeting with Zelenskyy on Sunday, the day before Russia celebrates its Victory Day to mark the end of World War Two in Europe.

Germany provides further humanitarian aid for Ukraine

The German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development has increased emergency humanitarian aid for Ukraine by €63 million ($66.4 million). "It is important to me that Germany not only supports Ukraine militarily, but also makes life more bearable for the people," minister Svenja Schulze told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

"To this end, we have now increased the emergency aid program for Ukraine from €122 million to €185 million. The aim is to restore the drinking water supply and rebuild destroyed apartments, schools and kindergartens," Schulze said.

The minister also added: "Other ministries are giving even more and we will do even more. Where the bombs are no longer falling, Germany will contribute billions to the reconstruction. My ministry is already preparing for it."

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing to evacuate the wounded and medics from Azovstal

In his late night address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian authorities are now preparing to evacuate the wounded and medics from Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks in what he called "the second stage of the evacuation mission."

The Ukrainian president also said that his team is working on the evacuation of Ukrainian troops from Mariupol.

According to Zelenskyy, this is an extremely difficult, but important task. "Every day we are looking for a diplomatic option that can work out," he said.

The president added that Ukrainian authorities will continue facilitating humanitarian corridors for all residents of Mariupol and surrounding settlements.

Zelenskyy also thanked the teams of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations for their help in conducting the first phase of the Azovstal evacuation mission, which included the evacuation of 300 civilians.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that "all women, children and elderly" were evacuated from the steel plant.

Azovstal is the last remaining nest of Ukrainian resistance in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is largely occupied by Russian forces.

Russian troops destroyed a museum dedicated to the Ukrainian philosopher

Russian shelling destroyed a museum in the Kharkiv region dedicated to the 18th century Ukrainian philosopher and poet Hryhorii Skovoroda.

The overnight attack in the village of Skovorodynivka hit the roof of the museum, setting the building ablaze and injuring a 35-year-old custodian. The most valuable items had earlier been moved for safety, said Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that every day of this war the Russian army does something that leaves him speechless.

"Targeted strikes against museums - not even terrorists would think of this. But this is the kind of army we are fighting against," he said.

Summary of Saturday's events in Russia's war on Ukraine

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), was in Kyiv along with WHO Emergencies Director Mike Ryan Saturday. Ryan said the WHO had documented 200 attacks on health facilities in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24.

CIA Director William Burns told The Financial Times' Weekend Festival that Putin is convinced that doubling down will enable him to make progress in Ukraine. Burns added that Putin has staked a lot on the second phase of the "brutal" offensive in Ukraine.

The CIA director also noted that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shown there are limits of Russia and China's partnership. He noted that the war in Ukraine has affected Beijing's calculations over Taiwan but it has not altered its determination over future actions.

Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that "all women, children and elderly" have been evacuated from the Azovstal plant in the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, told Ukraine's public broadcaster that six missiles struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa. Humeniuk said four strikes landed on a furniture factory in a residential area while two hit an already damaged airstrip.

Amid celebrations marking the 77th anniversary of victory over the Nazis in World War II, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to "twist history" in order "to justify his unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine."

US First Lady Jill Biden met with Ukrainian women and child refugees at a public school hosting refugee students in the Romanian capital Bucharest. She praised the Romanian government and relief organizations for providing humanitarian assistance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said in a statement that an armed drone had destroyed a Serna-class landing craft and a missile defense system near Snake Island in the Black Sea.

Pro-Russian hackers have attacked the websites of German security agencies, ministries and politicians, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported. Citing an internal agency report, the news magazine said that some of the websites were temporarily unavailable due to the so-called DDoS attacks, where servers are bombarded with so many requests that the system can't cope.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is calling on the West to continue delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine.

"Ukraine urgently needs more heavy weapons, the West should intensify its deliveries, do more and prepare for a long-term commitment," Stoltenberg told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

