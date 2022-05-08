Alexa
Liverpool draw with Spurs boosts Man City's EPL title bid

By Associated Press
2022/05/08 04:50
Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham ...
Tottenham's Son Heung-min, left, is challenged by Liverpool's Fabinho during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham H...
Liverpool's Thiago clears the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield stadium in Liverp...
Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Totten...
Tottenham's Son Heung-min, left, runs with the ball past Liverpool's Fabinho during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tott...
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, left, fights for the ball with Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon during the English Premier League soccer match between L...
Tottenham's Son Heung-min, left, is challenged by Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool ...
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, center, gives instructions from the side line during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and T...
Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, left, makes a save in front Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the English Premier League soccer match between Liver...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool drew with Tottenham 1-1 and went to the top of the English Premier League on Saturday but handed Manchester City a chance to pull three points clear.

The end of a 12-match league winning run at Anfield dampened Liverpool’s bid for a quadruple of trophies.

City was at home to Newcastle on Sunday when the defending champion can regain first place and go three points ahead.

Son Heung-min's close-range finish from Ryan Sessegnon’s pass put Tottenham ahead in the 56th minute.

Tottenham’s resolute defense was repelling Liverpool attacks until a shot from Luis Díaz outside the penalty area deflected off Rodrigo Bentancur and beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Despite Tottenham holding Liverpool for a second time this season, the point hurt its attempt to overhaul Arsenal in fourth place with three games to go.

Ahead of Thursday’s north London derby, Arsenal was a point ahead of Tottenham, and plays Leeds on Sunday.

