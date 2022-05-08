Alexa
Schalke promoted back to Bundesliga after one season away

By Associated Press
2022/05/08 04:41
Schalke's Rodrigo Zalazar, center, celebrates after scoring his side' third goal during the 2nd Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and FC S...
Schalke's Rodrigo Zalazar, center, celebrates after scoring his side' third goal during the 2nd Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and FC S...
Schalke's Ko Itakura, left, scores a goal against St. Pauli's Dennis keepr Smarsch, right, that was cancelled during the 2nd Bundesliga soccer match b...
Schalke's Simon Terodde celebrates after he scored a penalty goal during the 2nd Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and FC St. Pauli at the...
Schalke's Simon Terodde, down, missed to score during the 2nd Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and FC St. Pauli at the Arena in Gelsenkir...
A Schalke supporters sings with closed eyes prior the 2nd Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and FC St. Pauli at the Arena in Gelsenkirchen...

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke clinched promotion back to the Bundesliga after coming from two goals down to beat St. Pauli 3-2 on Saturday.

Rodrigo Zalazar grabbed the winner in the 78th minute shortly after Simon Terodde equalized for Schalke. Terodde started the comeback with a penalty in the 47th after Igor Matanovic scored twice in the first half for the visitors.

Schalke, which was relegated from Germany’s top division last season, is guaranteed to finish among the top two in the second division irrespective of results in the final round next weekend.

Hamburger SV, Darmstadt and Werder Bremen were all five points behind, while St. Pauli has only a mathematical chance of promotion a further three points back.

St. Pauli finished the game in Gelsenkirchen with nine players as the 19-year-old Marcel Beifus was shown a straight red card for a bad foul on Florian Flick, and goal-scorer Matanovic was sent off late with two yellow cards.

Schalke fans stormed the field and players broke down in tears as other supporters set off pyrotechnics to celebrate the team’s return to the Bundesliga.

