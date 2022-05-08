Alexa
Man United humbled again in 4-0 loss at Brighton in EPL

By Associated Press
2022/05/08 02:30
Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadiu...
Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard, right, celebrates scoring with Alexis Mac Allister during the English Premier League soccer match at the ...
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick, right, on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Man...

Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard, right, celebrates scoring with Alexis Mac Allister during the English Premier League soccer match at the ...

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Manchester United must want this season to end now.

Make that five straight away losses for United in the English Premier League after a chastening 4-0 thrashing by Brighton on Saturday.

With just one game left this season — at Crystal Palace in two weeks — United has little to play for in a fifth straight season without a trophy.

If Erik ten Hag needed a reminder of the mess he is inheriting when the current Ajax coach takes over at Old Trafford in the offseason, it was this embarrassing performance at Amex Stadium.

Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella scored their first goals in English soccer — Cucurella was reduced to tears after slamming home his shot in the 49th — before strikes by Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard by the hour mark.

In United's previous four away games in the league, it lost at Arsenal 3-1, at Liverpool 4-0, at Everton 1-0 and at Manchester City 4-1.

United is in sixth place, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, and cannot finish in the Champions League qualification spots.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

