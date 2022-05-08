Alexa
Josh Sargent's season with Norwich over due to ankle injury

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/08 02:49
Josh Sargent's first season with Norwich is over due to an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old forward from O’Fallon, Missouri, will miss the Canaries' final four games. He had returned for the April 30 match at Aston Villa when he entered in the 67th minute but was forced off by the injury in the 81st. That was his first action since March 13.

“No surgery is needed for Josh. It will just be a rest period,” Norwich manager Dean Smith said Friday. "He just aggravated it in his first movements during the game, but we all feel that was worth the risk, as does Sarge.”

Sargent was acquired from Werder Bremen in August and scored two goals in 26 Premier League matches, a brace against Watford on Jan. 21. He scored four goals in 29 matches overall, including a pair against Bournemouth in the second round of the League Cup last Aug. 21.

Updated : 2022-05-08 04:14 GMT+08:00

