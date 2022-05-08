English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Brentford 3, Southampton 0

Brentford: Pontus Jansson (13), Yoane Wissa (14), Kristoffer Ajer (79).

Halftime: 2-0.

Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3

Burnley: Maxwel Cornet (90).

Aston Villa: Danny Ings (7), Emiliano Buendia (31), Ollie Watkins (52).

Halftime: 0-2.

Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton 2

Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku (56, 58).

Wolverhampton: Trincao (79), Conor Coady (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (31).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship

West Brom 4, Barnsley 0

West Brom: Karlan Grant (37, 60), Adam Reach (40), Matt Clarke (52).

Halftime: 2-0.

Swansea 0, QPR 1

QPR: Andre Gray (80).

Halftime: 0-0.

Stoke 1, Coventry 1

Stoke: Sam Clucas (43).

Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres (14).

Halftime: 1-1.

Sheffield United 4, Fulham 0

Sheffield United: Morgan Gibbs-White (10), Iliman Ndiaye (21), Sander Berge (25), Enda Stevens (49).

Halftime: 3-0.

Preston 4, Middlesbrough 1

Preston: Alan Browne (24), Dael Fry (35), Emil Riis (53, 74).

Middlesbrough: Marcus Tavernier (48).

Halftime: 2-0.

Peterborough 5, Blackpool 0

Peterborough: Jonson Clarke-Harris (36), Sammie Szmodics (62, 70), Jack Marriott (85), Jack Taylor (89).

Halftime: 1-0.

Luton Town 1, Reading 0

Luton Town: Harry Cornick (45).

Halftime: 1-0.

Hull 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Hull: Keane Lewis-Potter (90).

Nottingham Forest: Brennan Johnson (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Huddersfield 2, Bristol City 0

Huddersfield: Harry Toffolo (33), Danny Ward (44).

Halftime: 2-0.

Derby 0, Cardiff 1

Cardiff: Jordan Hugill (55).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bournemouth 1, Millwall 0

Bournemouth: Kieffer Moore (81).

Halftime: 0-0.

Birmingham 1, Blackburn 2

Birmingham: Kristian Pedersen (78).

Blackburn: John Buckley (29), Ben Brereton (45).

Halftime: 0-2.

England League One

England League Two

Barrow 1, Northampton 3

Barrow: Josh Kay (45).

Northampton: Sam Hoskins (5, 22), Fraser Horsfall (14).

Halftime: 1-3.

Bradford 2, Carlisle 0

Bradford: Lee Angol (13), Jamie Walker (69).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bristol Rovers 7, Scunthorpe 0

Bristol Rovers: Oliver Lobley (18), Connor Taylor (22), Aaron Collins (53, 79), Antony Evans (61, 76), Elliot Anderson (85).

Halftime: 2-0.

Exeter 0, Port Vale 1

Port Vale: James Wilson (36).

Halftime: 0-1.

Harrogate Town 0, Sutton United 2

Sutton United: Craig Eastmond (8), Isaac Olaofe (78).

Halftime: 0-1.

Leyton Orient 0, Tranmere 1

Tranmere: Kane Hemmings (37).

Halftime: 0-1.

Mansfield Town 2, Forest Green 2

Mansfield Town: Matthew Longstaff (17), Jordan Bowery (78).

Forest Green: Ebou Adams (64), Josh March (80).

Halftime: 1-0.

Newport County 0, Rochdale 2

Rochdale: Matt Done (16), Abraham Odoh (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Oldham 3, Crawley Town 3

Oldham: Jack Stobbs (26), Davis Keillor-Dunn (28), Jordan Clarke (60).

Crawley Town: George Francomb (39), James Tilley (44), Aramide Oteh (69).

Halftime: 2-2.

Stevenage 4, Salford 2

Stevenage: Theo Vassell (23), Jamie Reid (43), Michael Bostwick (49), Elliot List (80).

Salford: Liam Shephard (14), Corrie Ndaba (67).

Halftime: 2-1.

Walsall 0, Swindon 3

Swindon: Harry McKirdy (3), Jack Payne (25, 45).

Halftime: 0-3.

Hartlepool 0, Colchester 2

Colchester: John Akinde (9), Chay Cooper (53).

Halftime: 0-1.

England National League

Torquay United 2, Chesterfield 0

Torquay United: No Name (70, 81).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bromley 2, Dover Athletic 2

Bromley: No Name (26, 90).

Dover Athletic: No Name (81, 90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Halifax Town 1, Aldershot 1

Halifax Town: No Name (59).

Aldershot: No Name (86).

Halftime: 0-0.

Grimsby Town 1, Maidenhead United 3

Grimsby Town: No Name (76).

Maidenhead United: No Name (25, 27, 68).

Halftime: 0-2.

Notts County 3, Altrincham 0

Notts County: No Name (46, 75, 83).

Halftime: 0-0.

Solihull Moors 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 1

Solihull Moors: No Name (13, 21, 42).

Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (55).

Halftime: 3-0.

Wealdstone 2, Kings Lynn 1

Wealdstone: No Name (59, 87).

Kings Lynn: No Name (36).

Halftime: 0-1.

Weymouth 1, Barnet 2

Weymouth: No Name (72).

Barnet: No Name (45, 48).

Halftime: 0-1.

Woking 1, Eastleigh 2

Woking: No Name (68).

Eastleigh: No Name (65, 90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Yeovil 2, Boreham Wood 2

Yeovil: No Name (58, 65).

Boreham Wood: No Name (11, 27).

Halftime: 0-2.