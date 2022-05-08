English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Newcastle 0, Liverpool 1
Aston Villa 2, Norwich 0
Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2
Watford 1, Burnley 2
Wolverhampton 0, Brighton 3
Leeds 0, Man City 4
Everton 1, Chelsea 0
Tottenham 3, Leicester 1
West Ham 1, Arsenal 2
Man United 3, Brentford 0
Brentford 3, Southampton 0
Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3
Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton 2
Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0
Brighton vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Norwich vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Burnley, 7 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Watford vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man City, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Norwich, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Brentford, 11:30 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Southampton vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
QPR 1, Sheffield United 3
Barnsley 1, Preston 3
Nottingham Forest 5, Swansea 1
Reading 0, West Brom 1
Millwall 3, Peterborough 0
Middlesbrough 3, Stoke 1
Cardiff 1, Birmingham 1
Bristol City 5, Hull 0
Blackpool 0, Derby 2
Blackburn 0, Bournemouth 3
Coventry 1, Huddersfield 2
Fulham 7, Luton Town 0
Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 0
West Brom 4, Barnsley 0
Swansea 0, QPR 1
Stoke 1, Coventry 1
Sheffield United 4, Fulham 0
Preston 4, Middlesbrough 1
Peterborough 5, Blackpool 0
Luton Town 1, Reading 0
Hull 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Huddersfield 2, Bristol City 0
Derby 0, Cardiff 1
Bournemouth 1, Millwall 0
Birmingham 1, Blackburn 2
Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury 0, Wigan 3
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Portsmouth 1
Plymouth 0, Milton Keynes Dons 5
Oxford United 1, Doncaster 1
Morecambe 0, Sunderland 1
Lincoln 2, Crewe 1
Ipswich 4, Charlton 0
Gillingham 0, Rotherham 2
Cambridge United 2, Cheltenham 2
Burton Albion 1, Wycombe 2
Bolton 4, Fleetwood Town 2
AFC Wimbledon 3, Accrington Stanley 4
Wycombe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Sunderland 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 1:30 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle 2, Stevenage 1
Colchester 2, Walsall 2
Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 2
Forest Green 1, Harrogate Town 3
Northampton 1, Exeter 1
Rochdale 3, Bristol Rovers 4
Sutton United 1, Bradford 4
Swindon 2, Barrow 1
Tranmere 2, Oldham 0
Scunthorpe 1, Hartlepool 1
Salford 2, Mansfield Town 2
Port Vale 1, Newport County 2
Barrow 1, Northampton 3
Bradford 2, Carlisle 0
Bristol Rovers 7, Scunthorpe 0
Exeter 0, Port Vale 1
Harrogate Town 0, Sutton United 2
Leyton Orient 0, Tranmere 1
Mansfield Town 2, Forest Green 2
Newport County 0, Rochdale 2
Oldham 3, Crawley Town 3
Stevenage 4, Salford 2
Walsall 0, Swindon 3
Hartlepool 0, Colchester 2
Aldershot 3, Notts County 1
Barnet 2, Grimsby Town 2
Bromley 4, Chesterfield 2
Dover Athletic 0, Altrincham 1
Halifax Town 1, Yeovil 0
Kings Lynn 3, Eastleigh 3
Torquay United 1, Maidenhead United 1
Wealdstone 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Weymouth 2, Solihull Moors 4
Wrexham 1, Southend 0
Stockport County 1, Boreham Wood 2
Altrincham 1, Barnet 1
Boreham Wood 1, Wrexham 1
Chesterfield 0, Stockport County 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Torquay United 0
Eastleigh 1, Halifax Town 2
Maidenhead United 2, Aldershot 2
Notts County 1, Dover Athletic 0
Solihull Moors 3, Bromley 0
Southend 1, Weymouth 1
Woking 0, Kings Lynn 3
Yeovil 0, Wealdstone 0
Torquay United 2, Chesterfield 0
Bromley 2, Dover Athletic 2
Halifax Town 1, Aldershot 1
Grimsby Town 1, Maidenhead United 3
Notts County 3, Altrincham 0
Solihull Moors 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Wealdstone 2, Kings Lynn 1
Weymouth 1, Barnet 2
Woking 1, Eastleigh 2
Yeovil 2, Boreham Wood 2
Wrexham vs. Stockport County, 7:30 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.