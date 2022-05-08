Alexa
Brentford beats Southampton 3-0 to boost hopes for top-10

By Associated Press
2022/05/08 00:20
Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Southampton at the Brentford Commu...
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse and Brentford's Christian Eriksen, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between B...
Southampton's Nathan Redmond, right, and Brentford's Christian Norgaard battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bre...

LONDON (AP) — Brentford scored two early goals in a 3-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday to boost the club’s hopes of a top-half finish in its first season in the English Premier League.

Pontus Jansson and Yoane Wissa scored within a minute of each other as Brentford moved to within a point of 10th-placed Brighton, which hosted Manchester United late Saturday.

Ivan Toney set up the first goal in the 13th minute, collecting a corner and finding Jansson inside the 6-yard box for an easy finish. Then Wissa picked up a loose ball after teammate Christian Eriksen was knocked down, and shot low into the right corner of the net from just outside the box.

Kristoffer Ajer extended the lead with his first goal for Brentford when he beat a defender and shot between the legs of goalkeeper Fraser Forster in the 79th minute at Brentford Community Stadium in west London.

It was the third loss in the past four games for 15th-placed Southampton.

Updated : 2022-05-08 01:48 GMT+08:00

