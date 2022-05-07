Alexa
Napoli wins at Torino 1-0 despite Insigne penalty miss

By DANIELLA MATAR , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/05/07 23:27
Napoli's Fabian Ruiz celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Napoli at the Olympic S...
Napoli's Fabian Ruiz, left, scores his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Napoli at the Olympic Stadium in T...
Torino's Armando Izzo, left, and Napoli's Victor Osimhen vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Napoli at the Oly...
Napoli's Victor Osimhen eyes the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Napoli at the Olympic Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturd...

MILAN (AP) — Napoli won at Torino 1-0 despite missing a penalty and consolidated third place in Serie A on Saturday.

Fabián Ruiz scored in the second half after Lorenzo Insigne had another spot kick saved.

Napoli moved four points above fourth-placed Juventus, which lost at Genoa 2-1 on Friday following two late goals from the home side.

It is five points behind league leader Inter Milan, with two matches remaining.

Napoli had a great chance to break the deadlock on the hour mark when Torino defender Armando Izzo tripped Dries Mertens in the area but Insigne’s penalty was saved.

It was the fourth time this season that Insigne has failed to convert a penalty.

The visitors did take the lead in the 73rd when Ruiz stole the ball off Tommaso Pobega in the middle of the Torino half and mazed his way into the area before drilling into the bottom left corner.

Lazio was looking to boost its chances of qualifying for Europe when it hosted relegation-threatened Sampdoria later. Sassuolo also played late against Udinese.

Updated : 2022-05-08 01:11 GMT+08:00

