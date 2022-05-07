Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|7
|.720
|_
|Tampa Bay
|17
|10
|.630
|2
|Toronto
|16
|11
|.593
|3
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|Boston
|10
|17
|.370
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|Chicago
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Cleveland
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|.348
|6
|Detroit
|8
|17
|.320
|7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|18
|10
|.643
|_
|Houston
|16
|11
|.593
|1½
|Seattle
|12
|15
|.444
|5½
|Texas
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|Oakland
|10
|16
|.385
|7
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|19
|9
|.679
|_
|Miami
|12
|14
|.462
|6
|Atlanta
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|Philadelphia
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|Washington
|9
|19
|.321
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|19
|8
|.704
|_
|St. Louis
|16
|10
|.615
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
|Chicago
|9
|15
|.375
|8½
|Cincinnati
|3
|22
|.120
|15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|San Diego
|18
|9
|.667
|_
|Colorado
|15
|11
|.577
|2½
|San Francisco
|14
|12
|.538
|3½
|Arizona
|14
|13
|.519
|4
___
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 2, Oakland 1
Houston 3, Detroit 2
L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 7
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 5:45 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-3) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 11:35 a.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 1-4) at Minnesota (Paddack 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 3
L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0
Arizona 4, Colorado 1
San Diego 3, Miami 2
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4), 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-3), 7:08 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.