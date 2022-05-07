Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/07 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 1 0 1.000
Atlanta 0 0 .000 ½
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
New York 0 0 .000 ½
Indiana 0 1 .000 1
Connecticut 0 0 .000 ½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000
Las Vegas 1 0 1.000
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1
Dallas 0 0 .000 ½

___

Friday's Games

Washington 84, Indiana 70

Los Angeles 98, Chicago 91, OT

Seattle 97, Minnesota 74

Las Vegas 106, Phoenix 88

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.