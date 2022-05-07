WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Connecticut
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
___
Washington 84, Indiana 70
Los Angeles 98, Chicago 91, OT
Seattle 97, Minnesota 74
Las Vegas 106, Phoenix 88
Connecticut at New York, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.