Saturday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €6,744,165 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Semifinals

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (7), Britain, def. John Isner, United States, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (2), Mexico, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, 7-6 (1), 5-7, 10-7.