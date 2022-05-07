Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/05/07 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 7, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;SW;7;80%;65%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot;109;84;Sunny and very warm;104;82;NNW;9;28%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;Sunshine and nice;75;55;W;10;44%;3%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;67;54;Sunny;68;56;E;8;58%;2%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;65;46;Mostly sunny;61;42;NE;9;57%;0%;6

Anchorage, United States;Some sun;54;40;Partly sunny;55;42;S;5;52%;34%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Some sun, pleasant;82;66;Cloudy;76;58;WNW;8;59%;78%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and cooler;54;31;Plenty of sunshine;62;39;E;10;26%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sunshine;79;57;Partly sunny;80;61;E;7;60%;1%;5

Athens, Greece;Turning cloudy;73;55;Partly sunny;73;55;N;6;49%;28%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;66;51;Mostly cloudy;69;54;WNW;3;68%;31%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;83;60;Hazy sun;87;63;N;8;23%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;96;75;A t-storm or two;91;75;SE;4;76%;81%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;92;69;A stray thunderstorm;90;70;WSW;9;52%;48%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;91;78;A shower and t-storm;89;78;S;7;77%;85%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;70;58;A stray thunderstorm;70;58;WSW;6;62%;42%;9

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun, cool;66;52;Rain and drizzle;61;50;WNW;5;54%;66%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable clouds;73;56;Variable clouds;74;52;E;9;42%;1%;7

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;71;50;Partly sunny;67;45;NE;7;49%;3%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Brief a.m. showers;63;52;A touch of rain;65;54;S;5;79%;88%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;81;63;A morning shower;80;61;ESE;9;72%;60%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;69;56;A couple of showers;71;54;NNE;5;67%;97%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;68;50;Mostly sunny;67;45;NE;7;55%;8%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;69;42;Partly sunny;69;43;SE;7;45%;2%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;74;55;A thunderstorm;75;54;NE;4;54%;92%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;76;57;Mostly sunny;75;51;N;7;72%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;87;64;A t-storm in spots;83;66;NE;6;46%;49%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;81;61;Mostly cloudy;68;52;NNE;10;48%;20%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;82;67;Partly sunny;87;73;NE;8;18%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;62;53;Partly sunny;65;49;SSE;6;59%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;85;67;A little p.m. rain;80;67;SSE;3;69%;95%;5

Chennai, India;Very warm;100;84;Clouds and sun, warm;101;85;SSE;7;69%;7%;11

Chicago, United States;Sunny, but cool;52;46;Breezy in the p.m.;58;56;SE;13;59%;5%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;92;82;Showers around;90;82;WSW;10;76%;96%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;62;39;Partly sunny;61;43;SE;6;58%;2%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;79;70;Mostly sunny, nice;78;68;NNW;12;79%;1%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;94;74;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;S;13;51%;9%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;74;Showers around;88;75;S;10;72%;65%;8

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;104;83;Hazy and hot;109;83;ESE;5;21%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;83;47;Increasingly windy;78;54;WSW;17;32%;14%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;88;80;Mostly cloudy;93;80;SSW;7;66%;90%;11

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;5;68%;78%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;59;45;Partly sunny;65;50;SSW;9;70%;30%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunlit and very warm;87;61;Sunny and very warm;88;63;NNE;8;27%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;70;61;Mostly sunny;71;62;ENE;9;70%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;87;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;SE;6;81%;95%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;75;57;Sunshine, pleasant;75;59;NNE;5;54%;9%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;72;SW;6;69%;46%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Rain, breezy, cooler;53;36;A shower or two;50;33;NW;13;48%;88%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;95;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;81;ESE;9;74%;94%;4

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;74;ENE;8;77%;85%;7

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;83;73;Partly sunny, breezy;85;73;ENE;15;56%;16%;11

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;101;81;Partly sunny;100;81;SE;7;27%;3%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;100;74;Sunny and very hot;103;77;N;9;22%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;64;47;Partly sunny;65;47;ENE;12;68%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;Mostly sunny;94;78;SW;8;66%;44%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;93;80;Plenty of sun;93;80;NNW;12;49%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;71;51;A t-shower in spots;68;46;S;6;46%;64%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;Some sun;80;60;SSW;8;24%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun and breezy;94;80;Breezy in the p.m.;94;81;W;14;57%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;61;SE;5;69%;52%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy;102;78;Clouds and sun;103;80;NNE;9;9%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;More clouds than sun;67;52;A t-storm around;70;52;WSW;8;51%;91%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;77;Partly sunny, breezy;86;77;E;16;62%;27%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;90;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;75;ESE;5;68%;91%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;95;79;A t-storm around;93;79;SE;9;61%;94%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;77;SSE;4;73%;55%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;60;31;Breezy in the p.m.;61;29;NNE;11;35%;11%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;90;78;Partly sunny;90;78;SW;6;71%;44%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;69;60;Partly sunny;68;60;SSE;8;78%;4%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Warm with sunshine;82;56;Periods of sun, warm;84;58;N;7;46%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Some sun, a shower;65;46;Decreasing clouds;63;45;E;8;59%;3%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;75;56;Mostly sunny;70;53;E;8;49%;6%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;84;75;Decreasing clouds;86;76;SW;8;71%;31%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;Warm with sunshine;78;53;NNE;5;42%;2%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;91;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;82;W;15;67%;87%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Heavy a.m. t-storms;83;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;NNE;3;81%;65%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;96;81;A stray t-shower;99;81;E;8;45%;43%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;57;51;Clouds and sun;62;46;SSE;7;70%;44%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;83;59;An afternoon shower;84;58;NW;6;30%;44%;14

Miami, United States;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;76;A t-storm around;89;75;W;10;60%;42%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Variable clouds;63;46;A couple of showers;62;37;N;8;71%;86%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;82;A t-storm around;93;82;SSW;12;67%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;N;7;71%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;58;39;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;NE;4;32%;0%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;60;50;A little a.m. rain;64;43;WNW;12;45%;81%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;91;84;Partly sunny;93;84;NW;11;66%;1%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;75;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;60;N;7;61%;57%;10

New York, United States;Rain, windy, cooler;52;45;Breezy, morning mist;55;46;NE;15;45%;43%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;80;55;Mostly sunny;81;55;ENE;7;33%;3%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy and cooler;50;29;Breezy with some sun;49;33;W;13;32%;15%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;79;57;Mostly cloudy;73;54;NNE;8;33%;44%;5

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;59;35;Partly sunny;59;43;S;4;31%;4%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy this morning;59;36;Plenty of sunshine;64;39;E;10;34%;0%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;A t-storm around;86;78;E;7;73%;64%;5

Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;NNW;5;77%;57%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower and t-storm;83;76;A shower or two;87;75;E;7;77%;85%;3

Paris, France;A passing shower;71;52;A shower in the p.m.;72;52;NNE;7;62%;56%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;79;52;Decreasing clouds;75;54;S;7;57%;4%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;ESE;5;80%;94%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;76;A t-storm around;91;76;NNE;10;74%;51%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;91;69;Abundant sunshine;93;68;E;6;47%;6%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;67;46;A couple of showers;71;49;NNE;5;47%;86%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;69;50;Mostly cloudy;70;39;NW;5;39%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;70;52;A little p.m. rain;70;53;SSW;8;61%;76%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;78;55;Plenty of sunshine;81;56;N;6;60%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;84;74;A little a.m. rain;86;73;S;10;68%;81%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;48;44;Rain and drizzle;54;44;ENE;10;80%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;63;42;Partly sunny, cooler;52;37;NNW;10;51%;1%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;77;66;A shower in the a.m.;75;66;E;6;72%;74%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;97;77;Hazy sunshine;98;74;ENE;10;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;68;52;A shower and t-storm;72;49;N;6;77%;93%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;64;42;Sunny, but cooler;51;40;W;11;61%;12%;5

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;63;49;A stray shower;58;48;WNW;16;58%;44%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;81;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;65;ENE;7;77%;94%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;86;75;A shower in the p.m.;87;76;SE;11;71%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;75;65;SW;6;96%;69%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;83;60;Mostly cloudy;83;63;ENE;7;21%;27%;10

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;69;44;Low clouds;63;44;SW;4;64%;2%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;86;73;Sunshine and nice;87;73;N;5;76%;27%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;84;54;Sun and clouds, warm;86;55;NNW;5;40%;1%;6

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;53;41;A couple of showers;54;41;SSE;6;69%;94%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;74;55;An afternoon shower;69;51;NE;5;29%;48%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;81;63;Partial sunshine;73;61;ENE;9;55%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A few showers;85;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;ESE;9;71%;68%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;68;42;Mostly sunny;69;43;SSE;8;44%;0%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;84;76;A shower;85;76;E;12;70%;92%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler with clearing;54;40;Sun and some clouds;56;37;SSE;8;32%;27%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;67;50;Sunshine;69;56;WSW;9;56%;64%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy and humid;81;71;Humid with a t-storm;81;71;ESE;6;83%;98%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain this afternoon;61;41;A shower or two;48;40;NW;15;56%;89%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;90;68;Sunny and hot;94;70;ENE;7;29%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;P.M. showers, windy;59;47;Rain and drizzle;56;46;NW;16;74%;71%;4

Tehran, Iran;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;63;Mostly sunny;76;57;WNW;8;18%;1%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;73;64;Mostly sunny;75;67;ENE;7;37%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;54;A thunderstorm;79;51;E;5;43%;88%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A few showers;72;61;A shower in places;73;54;ESE;12;40%;92%;4

Toronto, Canada;Winds subsiding;54;44;Sunny and breezy;53;44;E;16;54%;0%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;73;62;Mostly sunny;70;59;N;8;67%;28%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers;68;59;A shower or two;71;58;WNW;12;63%;78%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain/snow showers;43;20;Partly sunny;72;31;NNW;10;37%;80%;6

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;53;41;Rain and drizzle;52;42;SE;5;57%;87%;2

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;66;55;A couple of showers;71;52;NW;4;64%;95%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SSE;5;68%;85%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;More clouds than sun;63;45;A shower in the a.m.;58;33;N;9;68%;57%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;67;51;A couple of showers;68;46;NNE;8;55%;84%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;63;61;Windy;67;61;NNW;26;76%;67%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;96;79;Heavy showers;95;79;S;8;73%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A little rain;66;47;Cloudy with showers;56;43;NE;4;65%;96%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-05-07 22:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths