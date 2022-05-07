Alexa
Pregnant COVID patient and premature baby die in Taiwan hospital

Mother suffered from chronic diseases

  397
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/07 20:40
A COVID patient and her premature baby passed away at the Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei. 

A COVID patient and her premature baby passed away at the Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman diagnosed with COVID-19 died at a New Taipei City hospital hours after the death of her premature baby, reports said Saturday (May 7).

Acute pulmonary embolism was listed as the cause of death for the woman, who was about 30 weeks pregnant and had suffered from chronic diseases including asthma and anemia, CNA reported. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said further analysis was necessary to establish whether COVID played a part in her death.

The woman tested positive for the coronavirus at the Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in Banqiao District and stayed because she developed a high fever. As her condition deteriorated rapidly, she was treated with the antiviral drug remdesivir for serious COVID patients and given medicine to prevent a miscarriage.

After she lost consciousness Friday (May 6), an emergency C-section failed to save the baby, while the woman passed away early Saturday, the CECC said.
COVID-19
pregnancy
miscarriage
Far Eastern Memorial Hospital
CECC
premature baby
chronic diseases

