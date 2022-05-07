Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP-Week in Pictures-Global

By Associated Press
2022/05/07 19:17
A woman rides her bike between cut meadows on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A horse gets a bath after an early morning workout at Churchill Downs Friday, May 6, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby ...
Rob Munday, creator of the first officially commissioned 3D/holographic portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 2004, unveils a previously unseen ...
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves at the media as he leaves with his dog Dilyn after voting at a polling station in London, for local counc...
Demonstrators walk with a banner next to garbage and materials that was put on fire during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to ...
Cara Delevingne attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fa...
Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty (6) and Philadelphia Union midfielder José Andrés Martínez (8) vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS s...
People pay their respects during the funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Ruslan Borovyk killed by the Russian troops in a battle in St. Michael ...
Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern in Mariup...
First lady Jill Biden meets U.S. troops during a visit to the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Poo...
Britain's Emma Raducanu returns the ball against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spa...
Vatican Swiss Guards arrive at the Pope Paul VI hall on the occasion of their swearing-in ceremony, at the Vatican, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/And...
Supporters hold flares as they watch the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Lyon in Marseille, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Phot...
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish mourners encircle a man overcome with grief at the funeral for Yonatan Havakuk and Boaz Gol, a day after they were killed in a s...
Rooms are exposed at the five-star Hotel Saratoga after a deadly explosion in Old Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A person dressed as a woman fighter participates in a re-enactment of The Battle of Puebla as part of Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the Peñon de los B...
An Afghan man rushes to the target with his horse as a Taliban fighter stands guard during a spear racing in the sprawling Chaman-e-Huzori park in dow...
Residents pass by election campaign posters near a polling center in Manila, Philippines, Friday, May 6, 2022. The son of the late dictator Ferdinand ...
A man walks through a sand storm in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Hundreds of Iraqis with respiratory problems went to hospitals with flights ...

A woman rides her bike between cut meadows on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A horse gets a bath after an early morning workout at Churchill Downs Friday, May 6, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby ...

Rob Munday, creator of the first officially commissioned 3D/holographic portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 2004, unveils a previously unseen ...

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves at the media as he leaves with his dog Dilyn after voting at a polling station in London, for local counc...

Demonstrators walk with a banner next to garbage and materials that was put on fire during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to ...

Cara Delevingne attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fa...

Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty (6) and Philadelphia Union midfielder José Andrés Martínez (8) vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS s...

People pay their respects during the funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Ruslan Borovyk killed by the Russian troops in a battle in St. Michael ...

Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern in Mariup...

First lady Jill Biden meets U.S. troops during a visit to the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Poo...

Britain's Emma Raducanu returns the ball against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spa...

Vatican Swiss Guards arrive at the Pope Paul VI hall on the occasion of their swearing-in ceremony, at the Vatican, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/And...

Supporters hold flares as they watch the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Lyon in Marseille, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Phot...

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish mourners encircle a man overcome with grief at the funeral for Yonatan Havakuk and Boaz Gol, a day after they were killed in a s...

Rooms are exposed at the five-star Hotel Saratoga after a deadly explosion in Old Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A person dressed as a woman fighter participates in a re-enactment of The Battle of Puebla as part of Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the Peñon de los B...

An Afghan man rushes to the target with his horse as a Taliban fighter stands guard during a spear racing in the sprawling Chaman-e-Huzori park in dow...

Residents pass by election campaign posters near a polling center in Manila, Philippines, Friday, May 6, 2022. The son of the late dictator Ferdinand ...

A man walks through a sand storm in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Hundreds of Iraqis with respiratory problems went to hospitals with flights ...

April 30 - May 6, 2022

From Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with The Associated Press at the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus, to Britain’s Emma Raducanu powerfully returning the ball against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, to Rob Munday, creator of the first officially commissioned 3D/holographic portrait of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 2004, unveiling a previously unseen portrait of the monarch to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, in London, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Updated : 2022-05-07 20:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths