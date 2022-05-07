Japanese delegation takes a look at PM Kishida's family home in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Before leaving Taiwan Saturday (May 7), a Japanese delegation had a brief look at a building in Keelung once owned by ancestors of their country’s current prime minister, Kishida Fumio.

The 11-member delegation from the Youth Division of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) spent May 3-7 meeting top government officials, including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). During their trip, one legislator tested positive for COVID-19, leading to one half of the group to cancel its schedule while the other half continued.

Kishida’s ancestors lived in Keelung for five years during the Japanese colonial period between 1895 and 1945, CNA reported. They traded clothes, wood and tea in what was at the time the most bustling part of the north Taiwanese harbor town, according to the Keelung City Government.

The Kishida family clothing store is now an Italian restaurant, while the teahouse later served as Taiwan’s first shop to sell Chinese-language books. Because of COVID protocols, the Japanese visitors were unable to leave the car but had a look at the buildings from the outside.

