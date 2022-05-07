Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade

By Associated Press
2022/05/07 18:11
Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...
Russian servicewomen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take...
Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...
A Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missile rolls in Red Square during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, M...
Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...
Russian warplanes fly over Red Square leaving trails of smoke in colours of the national flag during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military pa...
Russian self-propelled artillery vehicles roll during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. ...
Russian sailors march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take plac...
Russian warplanes fly over Red Square during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parad...
Russian servicewomen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take...
Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...
Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...
Russian cossacks march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take pla...
Russian army tanks roll during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take pl...
Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...
Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...
Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...
Russian sailors march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take plac...
Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...
Russian cossacks march ahead the dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take pl...

Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...

Russian servicewomen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take...

Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...

A Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missile rolls in Red Square during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, M...

Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...

Russian warplanes fly over Red Square leaving trails of smoke in colours of the national flag during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military pa...

Russian self-propelled artillery vehicles roll during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. ...

Russian sailors march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take plac...

Russian warplanes fly over Red Square during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parad...

Russian servicewomen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take...

Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...

Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...

Russian cossacks march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take pla...

Russian army tanks roll during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take pl...

Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...

Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...

Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...

Russian sailors march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take plac...

Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take p...

Russian cossacks march ahead the dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take pl...

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia held a dress rehearsal on Saturday for the military parade to commemorate Victory Day on May 9, when the country marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.

This year’s Victory Day, which falls on Monday, won’t just honor a conflict that ended 77 years ago. Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops in neighboring Ukraine. Signs of support for the military have grown across the country since Feb. 24, with the letter “Z” appearing on billboards and signs in the streets and subways, and on television and social media.

On Saturday, an RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile rolled through Red Square as part of the rehearsal in Moscow, with warplanes and helicopters flying overhead, troops marching in formation and self-propelled artillery vehicles rumbling past.

Updated : 2022-05-07 19:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths