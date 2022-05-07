Taiwan dollar new favorite carry trade currency for forex traders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan dollar is becoming a new favorite low-yielding currency for forex traders amid fluctuating rates of larger currencies like the U.S. dollar, Euro and Japanese Yen.

Investment firms like Goldman Sachs Group Inc., RBC Capital Markets and SPI Asset Management are turning to Taiwan’s currency as attractive for carry trades, per Bloomberg.

A carry trade is one of the most popular ‘buy low, sell high’ strategies used by forex traders, per Investopedia. Traders look to match a high-yielding currency with a low-yielding currency which pays off if a trader can capture a large interest rate difference between the two.

The Taiwan currency works well as the low-yielding currency, due to its negative implied yield, say investment firms. The implied three-month yield of the Taiwan dollar is currently at minus 1.3%.

The currencies of South Korea, Israel, and Singapore are also getting attention for carry trade.

“From a carry perspective, the Taiwan dollar and the Korean won could be better than the (Chinese) Yuan given their relatively low yield against the dollar,” said a Hong Kong-based Bloomberg analyst.