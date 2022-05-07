Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan sends deputy health minister to WHA

MOFA continues efforts to obtain invitation to attend as observer

  110
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/07 17:44
Deputy Health and Welfare Minister Lee Li-feng will travel to Geneva for the May 22-28 WHA. 

Deputy Health and Welfare Minister Lee Li-feng will travel to Geneva for the May 22-28 WHA.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deputy Health and Welfare Minister Lee Li-feng (李麗芬) will travel to Switzerland for the World Health Assembly (WHA) even though Taiwan has not received an invitation to attend, reports said Saturday (May 7).

China has for years succeeded in blocking Taiwan from participating in the annual event in Geneva as an observer, though international support for Taipei’s cause has markedly increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s May 22-28 conference will be the first WHA since 2019 not to take place only online. Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) had intended to travel to Geneva and meet health officials on the margins of the event, but he changed his mind because of the pandemic surge in Taiwan, CNA reported.

The daily number of new local infections reached a record 46,377 Saturday, with some forecasts predicting between 50,000 and 100,000 cases per day around May 11. As a result, Chen said he should stay in the country, given his role as head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it would continue its efforts to persuade the World Health Organization (WHO) to extend an invitation to Taiwan for the 75th edition of the WHA.
World Health Assembly
WHA
World Health Organization
WHO
Chen Shih-chung
CECC
Ministry of Health and Welfare
Lee Li-feng
observer status

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s top COVID official rejects ban on indoor dining despite surge
Taiwan’s top COVID official rejects ban on indoor dining despite surge
2022/05/06 20:21
Taiwan mobilizes 190 clinics to provide COVID PCR tests
Taiwan mobilizes 190 clinics to provide COVID PCR tests
2022/05/06 15:45
Lawmaker, doctors, NGOs urge Taiwan's health ministry to improve pregnancy guides
Lawmaker, doctors, NGOs urge Taiwan's health ministry to improve pregnancy guides
2022/05/05 17:53
Taiwan's COVID patients under 80 with mild symptoms to be denied hospital admission
Taiwan's COVID patients under 80 with mild symptoms to be denied hospital admission
2022/05/05 15:59
Taiwan to receive 777,600 BioNTech COVID vaccine doses for children
Taiwan to receive 777,600 BioNTech COVID vaccine doses for children
2022/05/05 15:18

Updated : 2022-05-07 19:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result