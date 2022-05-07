Alexa
Europe Festival opens at Taipei's Huashan with focus on Ukrainian solidarity

Saturday event includes Ukrainian food, handicrafts and fundraising activities

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/07 17:19
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun stand outside a fundraising booth at the Europe Day opening ceremony in Tai...

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun stand outside a fundraising booth at the Europe Day opening ceremony in Tai... (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's leaders and EU officials showed support for Ukraine at the opening ceremony of the annual Europe Festival at Taipei’s Huashan 1914 Creative Park, which took place at noon on Saturday (May 7).

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) joined European Economic and Trade Office head Filip Grzegorzewski to kick off the two-day event, organized by the European Economic and Trade Office. This year’s festival placed a focus on showing solidarity with Ukraine, and featured a fundraising drive, as well as Ukrainian delicacies, handicrafts, and other cultural activities, per a CNA report.

A special “Stand for Ukraine” booth was set up so festival goers could donate directly to aid the millions of Ukrainians who have been displaced by Russia’s invasion in recent months. All proceeds will go directly to a humanitarian fund established by the United Nations.

Besides Ukrainian cuisine, the event also had food and drink stalls representing other European countries such as Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic, Belgium, France, Hungary, Luxembourg, and Denmark.

Grzegorzewski said he was glad the event could be held in line with the relevant pandemic guidelines, even amid Taiwan's Omicron outbreak. He said it is promising to see the country moving forward with the international community in learning to coexist with the pandemic.

Grzegorzewski added that he looks forward to the day the country’s travel restrictions are eventually lifted, as many Europeans cannot wait to visit Taiwan. In delivering his statement, Wu said the friendship between the EU and Taiwan has overcome the barriers of the pandemic over the past year and reached a new high point.

He thanked the EU for showing its support for Taiwan by sending a delegation to the country. This, he maintained, showed the great importance European countries have placed on maintaining the stability of the Taiwan Strait.
EU
Europe Day
support Ukraine
Taiwan-EU ties
event

