Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID outbreak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Complete closures of schools because of a COVID-19 outbreak will no longer occur after Sunday (May 8), the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Saturday (May 7).

Under previous rules, if COVID cases or close contacts were found in at least one third of classes or at least 10 classes at the same school, the whole school would suspend classes and switch to online teaching.

However, because children under the age of 12 have mostly not been vaccinated against COVID yet, rules for different levels of the education system will still differ, CNA reported.

If a COVID case visited an elementary school or a kindergarten within two days before testing positive, their class should suspend in-person lessons for three days, the MOE said. The school should provide one rapid test per person, and if a test on the fourth day proved negative for COVID, then the pupil should be allowed back to school.

At junior and senior high schools, students who have been seated around a COVID case would have to take three days of “COVID prevention leave,” with the school also providing one test kit per person.

At colleges and universities, students confirmed as COVID patients can switch to online classes until the end of the academic year after a discussion with their teachers, the MOE said.

Students at dormitories who have to isolate will receive three COVID test kits and spend their quarantine either at home or at the apartment they rented. Meanwhile, students from overseas would be assigned a space at a dormitory or a room at a quarantine center.