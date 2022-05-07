Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, close contact restrictions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Digital fence measures designed to track down quarantine evaders will be loosened, while home quarantine orders would only target live-in relatives and friends, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (May 7).

The changes will take effect from midnight Saturday night. Earlier in the day, the CECC announced a single-day record of 46,377 local infections, taking the total since the beginning of the pandemic past the 300,000 mark.

Taiwan attracted international attention with the introduction of its digital fence program in 2020. The system identifies a person’s whereabouts based on the location of their cell phone in relation to the nearest cell tower. If a person under quarantine leaves home, an alert will be triggered.

The CECC said Saturday that close contacts isolating at home for three days followed by four days of self-help monitoring would no longer be covered by the digital fence system. The program would only continue for people actually confirmed as COVID cases during the period of their isolation, the CECC said.

In another change, the home isolation requirement for close contacts would only apply to live-in relatives and friends and to roommates at school dormitories, but no longer to colleagues at work or classmates, the CECC announced.

Another new measure was that people testing positive for COVID from Sunday (May 8) and showing no symptoms or just light signs of an infection would be allowed to end their home isolation after seven days without a new test, followed by seven days of self-health monitoring, CNA reported.

The CECC said this was possible because the Omicron variant was seen to be no longer infectious after seven days in asymptomatic cases, though it emphasized the relaxation of the measure would not be retroactive to cases diagnosed before May 8.