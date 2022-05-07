Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Machado stays hot as Darvish, Padres beat Marlins 3-2

By BERNIE WILSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/05/07 13:16
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado reacts after scoring off an RBI-double by Eric Hosmer during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Mar...
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works against a Miami Marlins batter during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 6, 2022, in ...
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado throws to first too late as Miami Marlins' Avisail Garcia arrives safely for a single during the fourth i...
Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez makes a diving catch for an out against San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar during the fourth inning of a ba...
The glove of Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., left, collides with the helmet of San Diego Padres' Manny Machado as Machado safely steal...
Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar, right, reacts with teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball...
San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim throws to first for the out on Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday...
San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim throws to first for the out on Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game...

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado reacts after scoring off an RBI-double by Eric Hosmer during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Mar...

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works against a Miami Marlins batter during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 6, 2022, in ...

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado throws to first too late as Miami Marlins' Avisail Garcia arrives safely for a single during the fourth i...

Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez makes a diving catch for an out against San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar during the fourth inning of a ba...

The glove of Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., left, collides with the helmet of San Diego Padres' Manny Machado as Machado safely steal...

Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar, right, reacts with teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball...

San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim throws to first for the out on Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday...

San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim throws to first for the out on Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game...

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado got another big hit for the San Diego Padres, and Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings in a 3-2 victory against the skidding Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Machado reached base three times and had two hits, including a critical RBI single as the Padres won for the fourth time in five games while handing the Marlins their sixth straight loss.

The star third baseman gave San Diego a 3-0 lead with his two-out single in the fifth. That run proved to be huge after Darvish gave up Jesús Aguilar's monster two-run homer to left field in the sixth. It was Aguilar's third of the season.

Machado lined out to left with two runners on to end the seventh, keeping it a one-run game.

Darvish (3-1) allowed five hits in his longest outing of the year. He struck out three and walked none. The 35-year-old right-hander has gone at least six innings in five of his six starts.

Coupled with Nick Martinez's seven innings in Thursday night's 2-1 win, it's the first time this season Padres starters have gone seven innings in consecutive games. They did it just once last year, when Darvish and Blake Snell accomplished the feat Aug. 7-8 against Arizona.

Rookie reliever Steven Wilson pitched the ninth for his first career save, allowing the first two batters to reach before retiring the side.

Eric Hosmer and Machado, who led the majors in batting average coming in, combined for San Diego's first run, sandwiched by three strikeouts from Miami starter Sandy Alcantara in the first. Machado drew a two-out walk and scored on Hosmer's double to right-center.

The Padres made it 3-0 in the fifth. Trent Grisham hit a leadoff triple and scored on Matt Beaty's double. Machado's two-out single brought in Beaty and chased Alcantara.

Alcantara (2-2) permitted three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

UP NEXT

Marlins RHP Pablo Lopez (3-1, 1.61 ERA) starts the third game of the series Saturday night against LHP Sean Manaea (2-2, 3.60).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-07 14:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result