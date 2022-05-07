Alexa
Taiwan's athletes take silver and bronze at the Deaflympics

National team tally now stands at five medals, with two silver and three bronze

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/07 14:21
Taiwan flag (Getty Images photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan took a silver and a bronze medal at the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, on Friday (May 6).

Taiwan’s men's billiards team won silver, while Hsu Ming-rui (許明睿) won a bronze in the Men's 10m Air Pistol, per a CNA report. Hsu took bronze with 212.8 points in the final championship round when he competed against seven other shooters.

In the table tennis team showdown, Taiwan lost to Ukraine, 3-2. Taiwan’s team started the match strong, winning two games, but Ukraine eventually scored three games to take the gold 3-2.

Taiwan’s men's table tennis has consistently performed well at the Deaflympics in recent years. From the 2005 Melbourne games onward, Taiwan has made the grand final five times, and won the gold medal on three occasions.

The new medals bring Taiwan’s total tally for this Deaflympics to five – two silver and three bronze. Besides Friday’s additions, the other three were won in shooting, karate, and badminton.
Taiwan team
Deaflympics
Table Tennis
air pistol
bronze medal
silver medal
Hsu Ming-rui

Updated : 2022-05-07 15:07 GMT+08:00

