Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 46,377 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (May 7), as well as 159 imported cases and 11 deaths, taking the total death tally to 907, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The highest single-day total of local cases until Saturday had been the 36,168 infections reported Friday (May 6). CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) has predicted the peak period for infections would last about two weeks, not the six weeks forecast by some experts.

The new local cases included 22,270 men and 24,093 women ranging in age from under 5 to 99 who fell ill between April 18 and May 6. New Taipei City again reported the highest number of local infections, 16,670, followed by Taipei City with 9,245, Taoyuan City with 6,882, Taichung City with 2,517, Kaohsiung City with 2,163, Keelung City with 1,910, and Tainan City with 1,352 new local transmissions.

The 11 new deaths, one more than Friday, were seven male and four female local patients aged between 40 and 99, listed as severe COVID patients and suffering from chronic diseases. They fell ill between April 24 and May 3, and died between April 30 and May 4.

The 159 new imported cases included 75 males and 84 females, aged from under 5 to 89, who arrived in Taiwan between March 12 and May 6.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus patients to 314,983, including 303,118 domestic cases and 11,811 imported ones. The 907 fatalities from the pandemic included 892 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 432 deaths and Taipei City 333.