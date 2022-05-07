Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hobbs woman who fled in police car after shooting arrested

By Associated Press
2022/05/07 10:57
Hobbs woman who fled in police car after shooting arrested

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A woman who reportedly stole a police vehicle after the man she was with engaged in a shootout with Hobbs police in February has been arrested, police announced Friday.

Police looking for 28-year-old Janessa Perez went to a Hobbs home Friday afternoon and saw her peeking out the back door. Officers surrounded the house and she surrendered.

Officers have been looking for Perez since Feb. 23, when a man in a vehicle police thought was stranded ran away and exchanged gunfire with officers. The man was killed and an officer was wounded.

Perez was handcuffed in a police vehicle while officers tried to help as 27-year-old Daniel Ramirez when she managed to drive it away. She crashed it a shot while later, ran away and has been sought ever since. Ramirez died at a hospital, and the officer suffered only minor wounds.

Perez was booked into the city jail on multiple arrest warrants.

Updated : 2022-05-07 13:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China don't 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result