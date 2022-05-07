Alexa
Sparks knock off defending champion Sky 98-91 in WNBA opener

By Associated Press
2022/05/07 10:49
CHICAGO (AP) — Jordin Canada had 21 points and eight assists in her Los Angeles debut, Nneka Ogwumike added 19 points and the Sparks opened the season with a 98-91 overtime victory over the defending champion Chicago Sky on Friday night.

Ogwumike made a jumper in the lane with 51.5 seconds left to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 94-91, and she deflected a pass at the other end that led to two free throws by Canada. Chicago turned it over again and Canada sealed it with two more free throws.

Canada also made three key free throws to tie it at 88 with 1.5 seconds left in regulation after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt.

Key offseason acquisition Liz Cambage added 12 points in 24 minutes for Los Angeles. Lexie Brown and Chennedy Carter also scored 12 points apiece.

Dana Evans scored a career-high 24 points in her debut with Chicago. Candace Parker had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, but also six turnovers. Parker moved past Shannon Johnson for ninth on the WNBA career steals list.

Emma Meesseman had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists in her first game with Chicago. Azura Stevens added 13 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 11 points and eight assists. Allie Quigley did not play due to a knee injury.

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

