KMT Legislator Chiang Wan-an diagnosed with COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Opposition Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chiang announced the news on Facebook late Friday evening (May 6). He said a member of his team had tested positive for the virus and immediately did a rapid antigen test himself, and found he also tested positive, per CNA.

Chiang is reportedly awaiting a PCR test result from a hospital to confirm the diagnosis. Chiang said he and his team have either canceled or rescheduled all activities from Saturday (May 7), and his office will remain empty.

All members of the campaign team will do rapid antigen tests to check their status and undergo the “3+4” home quarantine, starting from the most recent day of contact.

Chiang said he is informing all his friends who he has come in contact with over the last two days and apologized for any inconvenience this may cause people. Chiang said that while he is undergoing home quarantine, he will conduct his work at the Legislative Yuan via video call.